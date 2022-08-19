Man killed in Huddersfield crash after police order car to stop
A man has been killed in a car crash shortly after the vehicle he was in was ordered to stop by police.
The 25-year-old was in a Jaguar XF which was in collision with a Mercedes GLC at the junction of St Andrew's Road and Gas Works Lane in Huddersfield just before midnight on Thursday.
West Yorkshire Police said the Jaguar had been stopped by officers before the collision but had been driven off as they approached.
The force has appealed for witnesses.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Police have not said if anyone else was injured in the incident.
