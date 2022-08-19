Leeds Bradford Airport security staff strike action suspended
A planned strike by airport security staff has been suspended so workers can be consulted over an improved pay offer, a union has said.
Members of the GMB at Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) were set to walk out for three days next week over pay.
A union ballot showed 93% of members who voted were in favour of industrial action, the union said.
GMB negotiator Joe Wheatley said airport bosses had put forward "a number of commitments to improve pay".
Mr Wheatley said the offer would be put to its members working in security at LBA.
The union's strike committee had agreed to suspend next week's planned action to provide the "facility, time and space" to consider the new offer with its members, he added.
A spokesperson at LBA said: "We are pleased to have worked closely and constructively with GMB to make progress towards an agreement."
The spokesperson said the suspension of strike action was "a positive step towards a conclusive agreement with the union and our staff".
