Leeds wild camper Carl Warr missing since June - police
- Published
The family of a wild camper missing for two months are "very concerned" for his welfare, police have said.
Carl Warr, 59, from Leeds, often enjoys solo trips but keeps in contact with family, West Yorkshire Police said.
He was last seen in the Farnley area of Leeds on 20 June, but is known to visit the Carlisle area of Cumbria and Gargrave in North Yorkshire.
Mr Warr is known to make trips of up to a month, wild camping or staying at campsites or bunkhouses, police said.
He had previously mentioned looking for fruit-picking work in the south of England.
Det Insp Dan Bates, of Leeds CID, said: "Although Carl's lifestyle includes going off walking and camping alone, often for long periods, it is completely out of character for him to not have been in touch with his family for this long.
"They are very concerned about him, and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could help to trace him."
Mr Warr is described as being 6ft tall and of stocky build.
He was last seen carrying a backpack and wearing a grey, zipped jacket, grey jeans and hiking boots.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.