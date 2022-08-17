Ilkley Moor: Dog nearly dies after eating mouldy picnic bread
- Published
A dog nearly died after eating mouldy bread from a discarded picnic at a beauty spot in West Yorkshire.
Indy, a six-year-old black Labrador, started shaking and nearly collapsed after eating from a bag of litter left on Ilkley Moor, according to his owner.
Vets think he was poisoned by fungi on the bread, which can cause vomiting and seizures in dogs. The illness, known as garbage toxicosis, can be fatal.
They are urging people to take rubbish from their picnics home with them.
Owner Kerry Gibbons said Indy briefly disappeared into some bracken during the walk and when she retraced his steps she found a bin bag containing mouldy bread.
Half an hour later the dog began shaking and nearly collapsed.
Ms Gibbons took Indy to Ashlands Vets in Leeds Road, where he was found to have symptoms of poisoning which can be caused by eating mould.
Indy spent 10 days as an inpatient at the vets and had to be put in an induced coma because his seizures were so severe.
"It was one of the worst times of my life," Ms Gibbons said.
"Indy is a very much-loved member of the family.
"It was such a huge gap in the house with him not being here, knowing he was so poorly."
She said many dog owners might not know that mouldy bread could be toxic and a spokesperson for the vets asked people to be aware of the dangers for dogs scavenging food.