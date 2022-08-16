Leeds hit-and-run: Appeal after boy, 12, injured.
- Published
A 12-year-old boy has been injured in a hit-and-run crash in Leeds.
The youngster was struck by a blue Honda Civic in Woodhouse Street at about 21:05 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital with injuries to his head, chest and legs and has since been discharged.
West Yorkshire Police have appealed for help to trace the driver and the vehicle, registration SA54 OSZ, which they believe it may have been abandoned in the Woodhouse or Meanwood areas.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.