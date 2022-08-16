Halifax burglar James Chatterton jailed for funeral urn theft
A burglar who stole a funeral urn containing the ashes of the homeowner's late mother has been jailed.
James Chatterton, 28, was sentenced to 20 months for the burglary in Southowram on 5 June, in which he also took jewellery and electrical items.
He was foiled when a taxi he was loading with the stolen items was blocked in, Bradford Crown Court heard.
The trial heard Chatterton had taken "a cocktail of drugs" before posing as a charity collector through the village.
The drug addict, of Carmel Road, Halifax, had earlier knocked at another home nearby claiming to be collecting for charity as his brother had died from cancer, the court heard.
The first householder declined and when she later checked her CCTV she saw him trying the conservatory door and peering through doors and windows. He also tried the car door handle and she phoned her father and the police.
Chatterton then broke into the house on Church Lane while the owner was out, and took the funeral urn well as medication and other personal items.
At that point the father of the woman who phoned the police returned and thwarted Chatterton's escape by blocking the taxi with his car.
'Extremely ashamed'
Chatterton, who had been out of trouble for about six years, pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, attempted burglary and vehicle interference.
His barrister, Eleanor Durdy, said the burglary was on impulse after Chatterton took a "cocktail of drugs".
She said Chatterton was "extremely ashamed", particularly of taking the urn with the ashes, and would personally apologise to his victims and take part in rehab on leaving prison.
All the stolen property had now been returned, the barrister said.
