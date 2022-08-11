Bradford: Man dies in paramotor crash
A paramotor pilot has died in a crash in Bradford, West Yorkshire.
The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to Tong Lane at about 19:30 BST on Tuesday.
West Yorkshire Police said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
The British Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association is to lead an investigation into the crash and a file has been prepared for the coroner.
