Dawn Walker death: Husband guilty of wife's wedding night murder
A man who killed his wife within hours of their wedding has been found guilty of her murder.
The body of 52-year-old Dawn Walker, from Halifax, was discovered in Lightcliffe on 31 October 2021, four days after she married Thomas Nutt.
Bradford Crown Court heard Nutt stored her body in a cupboard before putting it in a suitcase, which was later found behind their West Yorkshire home.
Nutt, who had admitted manslaughter, is due to be sentenced on 19 August.
The court heard that Nutt, who did not give evidence during the trial, claimed he had not intended "to cause her really serious harm".
But on Wednesday, a jury found him guilty of murder after three hours of deliberation.
Prosecutor Alistair MacDonald QC told the court: "It is often said that someone's wedding day, and the period immediately following, is one of the happiest times of their life.
"This was not the case for Ms Walker.
"Her body was found stuffed into a suitcase and dumped into some undergrowth in a field towards the back of this defendant's house four days after she was married."
The court was told that Nutt rang police on 31 October, and appeared to be "extremely concerned" that Ms Walker had "disappeared without a trace".
'Ghastly charade'
Realising the police would search his home, Nutt transferred her body into a suitcase and dumped it in bushes nearby, the court heard.
The suitcase containing Ms Walker's body was later found by neighbours who alerted police.
Nutt had initially told police they had honeymooned in a layby in Skegness, where they had watched DVDs.
However, Mr MacDonald said the "hard and stark reality" was that the defendant "knew perfectly well that her body was lying dead in a cupboard at the marital home".
He said Nutt went to Skegness alone, having killed his wife on their wedding night or the day after and left her body in the house.
Nutt returned to act out the "ghastly charade" of telling her daughter she was missing and carrying out a search, he added.
Nutt later confessed to killing Ms Walker, claiming she had threatened to falsely accuse him of rape, and that she had tried to attack him.
Speaking after the trial, Emma Covington, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "What should have been the happiest time of Dawn's life was instead marked by absolute tragedy, when she met her death at the hands of the man she had just married.
"Nutt first played the role of the distraught husband of a missing wife, and then concocted a web of lies to explain his actions."
The trial heard Ms Walker had suffered "significant neck injuries" from a "forceful application of pressure to the neck".
Ms Covington said the jury agreed with the prosecution's case, that Nutt had intended to cause serious injury when he "strangled his wife to death".
