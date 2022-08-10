Yorkshire Water: Hosepipe ban considered as water levels drop
Yorkshire Water says it is considering bringing in a temporary hosepipe ban and drought permits after reservoir levels fell below 50%.
The company said water levels were "20% lower than normal for this time of year" and rivers remained low due to the lack of rain.
A ban could see restrictions on using hosepipes, with anyone breaking the rules facing a fine of up to £1,000.
Similar bans are being introduced in parts of southern England and Wales.
Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "We're carefully reviewing our current and future position, taking into account the forecast for further high temperatures and little rainfall in the region.
"As a result, temporary use bans and drought permits are the options we're considering."
The firm previously said that the amount of stored water is now the same as in 1995 - when supplies ended up being brought to the area by tankers.
Neil Dewis, head of water, has urged customers to consider their usage by reusing water where possible, taking four minute showers and letting lawns turn brown.
Trade body Water UK said demand in some areas exceeded "30-40% of normal levels at this time of year".
"In some cases customers have been using more than the highest levels ever previously recorded; this has required some water companies to each produce hundreds of millions of litres of extra water each day," Water UK added.
