Leeds Bradford Airport security staff vote for strike action
- Published
Security staff at Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) have voted to take strike action in a dispute over pay.
The GMB union said it wanted an "immediate substantial increase in the hourly rate of pay" to address the "cost of living crisis".
Staff would walk out at the end of August, which could leave thousands of passengers grounded, if a "meaningful offer" was not made, the union said.
The BBC has contacted LBA for a response.
The union said airport management had delayed pay talks and had introduced "discretionary and performance-related bonuses".
It added that many staff were struggling on the minimum wage and faced increasing work pressure due to "chronic under-staffing across the sector".
GMB organiser Rachel Dix said 93% of members voted in favour of industrial action which showed "the strength of feeling" among workers.
"All they are asking for is a wage which will afford them a decent standard of living," she said.
"Our members have been incredibly patient but the discretionary performance-related bonuses that have been offered are not trusted, too late in the day and are no substitute for an hourly pay increase.
"They are not prepared to wait any longer for the respect and remuneration they deserve from their employer, but they are genuinely open to constructive negotiation that will pave the way to a satisfactory resolution."
Earlier this year, the airport apologised after passengers complained of long delays in passing though security with some claiming they had missed their flights.
