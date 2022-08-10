Jack Kirmond: Man charged over Wakefield rugby club assault death
A man has been charged with murder following an assault outside a Wakefield rugby club.
Jack Kirmond, 33, died on Monday after suffering serious head injuries in an attack in the street outside Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club on Sunday.
Lee Robinson, 38, of Fryston Raod, Castleford, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later.
Paying tribute Mr Kirmond's family said he was an "amazing son, fiancé, brother, uncle and friend."
In a statement they said the former soldier's death would "leave a hole in the lives of everyone who knew him".
"Jack had been through darkness but came into light and injected that light into everyone who knew him," the family said.
"And the noise that emanated from Jack - his infectious laugh could be heard from miles around.
"As a family we thank everyone for their well wishes from the bottom of our hearts. Jack leaves the world a brighter place than he came into and we will all remember him in this way."
Sharlston Rovers Rugby League Club said a minute's applause will be held ahead of the last home league game of the season on Saturday in remembrance of Mr Kirmond.
On Twitter, the club said it was "devastated to hear of the loss of one of our own".
Det Ch Insp Sharron Kaye, who is leading the investigation for West Yorkshire Police said: "We are continuing to support Jack's family at this very sad time and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident."
