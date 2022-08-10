Ilkley: Plan to prevent bridge 'tombstoning' scrapped
- Published
A scheme to prevent people "tombstoning" off a footbridge at a popular beauty spot has been scrapped.
Plans would have seen a guard rail on Ilkley Suspension Bridge raised to eight feet (2.4m) to stop people jumping into the River Wharfe below.
But Bradford Council said it had withdrawn the application following 72 objections.
Ilkley Town Council has called for officers to go back to the drawing board and come up with a new proposal.
The practice known as "tombstoning" sees people leap into water from a high platform in a vertical posture, resembling a tombstone.
The West Yorkshire bridge, which is in a conservation area, has been a hot spot for the activity in warm weather, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Discordant and incongruous'
Temporary fencing installed on the bridge off Denton Road has been damaged or, in some sections, completely removed.
In March, Bradford Council submitted a plan to raise the height of a guard rail on the bridge to prevent people jumping into the shallow waters.
However, among those to object to the scheme was the Ilkley Civic Society and the council's own design and conservation officer, Hannah Meekins.
Ms Meekins said she had concerns the work would result in "a rather discordant and incongruous appearance" which was "at odds with the elegant appearance and original form of the bridge".
A spokesperson for Ilkley Town Council said a formal assessment from West Yorkshire Police was needed along with "an impact assessment from a professional on the likely effect of the proposals in terms of both crime reduction and safety".
Bradford Council has said it would review its initial proposal and identify alternative options to increase safety at the bridge.
