Wakefield murder inquiry after assault victim's death
A man who was seriously hurt after being assaulted in Wakefield has died from his injuries, police said.
Jack Kirmond, 33, from Wakefield, was found outside Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club, in Weeland Road, at 00:18 BST on Sunday.
He had suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital where he died on Monday, police said.
A 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released while inquiries continue.
Det Ch Insp Sharron Kaye said: "I can confirm that Jack has now sadly died from his injuries and this is a murder investigation.
"His family are being supported by specially trained officers and we continue to hold a man in custody."
She said the force was still appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault to contact them.
