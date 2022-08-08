Jesus Moreno: Appeal to help find missing Leeds brewery founder
- Published
Police have appealed for help finding the founder of a Leeds brewery who has been missing for a week.
Jesus Moreno, 41, owner of Piglove Brewing Co, was last seen on Monday 1 August near Leeds Bus Station.
He may have travelled to the Harrogate or Knaresborough area in North Yorkshire, police said.
Staff at Piglove Brewing Co said: "Nobody knows why Jesus chose to travel to Harrogate. His daughter and all his family are extremely worried."
Police said Mr Moreno was of Spanish origin, 5ft 7in (1.7m) tall, with long curly brown hair, a long brown beard and an orange octopus tattoo on his upper left arm.
Posting on social media, staff at Piglove Brewing Co said their "beloved friend and co-founder" was last seen getting the bus from Leeds bus station to Harrogate at 06:17 BST on Monday 1 August.
"He was in good spirits all weekend and up early and ready for work on Monday - no one has seen or heard from Jesus since," they added.
Anyone with information about Mr Moreno's whereabouts has been asked to contact police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.