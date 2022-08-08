Leeds: Victorian chimney to be taken down amid safety fears
A Victorian chimney atop an old mill in Leeds is to be taken down, amid fears it could fall and kill a passer-by.
The chimney, at Stonebridge Mills in Farnley, is more than 150 years old, and is viewed "as a significant local landmark", according to campaigners.
The Grade II-listed mill building is being redeveloped into homes as part of a £25m scheme.
Assurances had been made that the 10m (33ft) chimney would be retained, but it was later deemed to be unsafe.
'Sore point'
The Leeds Civic Trust was among a number of groups and individuals to object to its removal at a Leeds City Council planning meeting on Thursday.
Local Green Party councillor David Blackburn also opposed the move.
"We're talking about a chimney, but it's a chimney of significant importance," he told the meeting.
"I support this development - I went along to see it recently and it's coming on well. But it's a sore point is this," he said.
However, Jeremy Tetley, who was involved in the assessment, told the meeting the chimney was "severely damaged" and cracked on four sides, and needed to be removed "on the grounds of public safety".
"It may have stood for 150 years but it doesn't now sit in accordance with current building standards," he said.
The plan was to reduce the height of the chimney to 4m (13ft) in order to "maintain what we can of it", he added.
Conservative councillor Trish Smith said "every opportunity" should be explored before a final decision was taken, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"It's a heritage structure. Like it or lump it, we can't erase history," she told the meeting.
But Labour councillor Neil Walshaw, who was one of a panel to support the proposal, said: "Multiple different sources of engineering expertise have come to the conclusion that the most reasonable course of action, to maintain the heritage, is the approach that's been set out,.
"A considerable number of people are going to be living round this tower and I don't think they want the chimney accelerating to meet them at 10 metres per second, he added.
