Tyre Extinguishers: Activists deflate SUV tyres in Leeds in climate protest
- Published
Climate activists have deflated the tyres of dozens of SUVs parked in Leeds overnight.
The Tyre Extinguishers group said it took action against 85 vehicles in the city "to combat the climate and nature crisis".
The group left leaflets on windscreens telling owners their "gas guzzler kills" and "SUVs and 4x4s are a disaster for our climate".
West Yorkshire Police said there was "no physical damage" to the tyres.
The environmental group said SUVs in Meanwood and other suburbs had been targeted but had avoided those used by blue badge holders.
In a statement, the group said SUVs were "not compatible with a liveable future" and there were alternative means of transport.
SUVs are typically defined by their large size and off-road features such as high ground clearance and four-wheel drive.
A study by the International Energy Agency said increasing demand for SUVs was the second biggest contributor to the growth in carbon emissions.
"We must all ask ourselves what we can do in this time, together, to create the change needed to avoid the worst impacts," the group said.
Activists said they wanted bans on the use of those vehicles in urban areas, pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and more investment in public transport.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police are carrying out enquiries today following reports of tyres on a number of vehicles being let down overnight in the Meanwood area of Leeds.
"No physical damage was caused to the tyres of the 4x4 type vehicles which were targeted."
Activists have previously targeted vehicles in Sheffield, London, Brighton, Bristol and Edinburgh.
