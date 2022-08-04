Road crossing gets £9m to boost sustainable travel
- Published
Plans for a footbridge over a dual carriageway which separates a West Yorkshire town and village have received a £9m cash boost.
Despite being a short distance from each other, Steeton and Silsden are divided by the A629.
The money is from the government's City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement - a fund set up to encourage walking and cycling.
Work on the bridge is not expected to start until 2025.
Bradford Council, which is leading on the scheme, said the bridge would "make walking and cycling a safe and attractive alternative to driving between the communities and major employers at Airedale Hospital and Millennium Business Park in Steeton".
The planned bridge would also improve links to the National Cycle Network Route along the Leeds Liverpool Canal towpath, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration, Planning and Transport, said: "We are delighted to have secured funding for this important project which will make significant improvements to Steeton and Silsden".
Conservative MP for Keighley Robbie Moore said it was "awesome news".
He added, "I am absolutely delighted that after a lot of lobbying, our much needed pedestrian bridge over the A629 dual carriageway between Steeton and Silsden is finally going to be built.
"I said I would get our much-needed bridge delivered, and with the funds now secured, I will now be following developments closely to make sure this project is delivered as soon as possible and at a reasonable cost to the taxpayer."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.