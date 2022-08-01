Wakefield: Man dies at Morrisons warehouse in roof collapse
A man has died at a Morrisons warehouse in Wakefield, according to police.
West Yorkshire Police said they were called to Wakefield 41 Business Park in Kenmore Road at 10:20 BST on Monday.
A man working as a contractor at the site was pronounced dead and police are treating the incident as an "industrial accident".
A Morrisons spokesperson said engineers were called to look at a roof, which then collapsed and lead to the "shocking tragedy".
Police said they are working with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) following the incident and the coroner's office has been informed.
A spokesperson for Morrisons said there was a "tragic accident" at the site and added: "This is a terrible and shocking tragedy and our thoughts are with his family. Police and other investigating authorities are on site now."
An HSE spokesperson said the organisation will be "available to support if called upon to do so".
