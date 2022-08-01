Bradford teen in court over wrong-way M606 death crash
A 16-year-old boy who admitted causing the deaths of three people by dangerous driving in a motorway crash in Bradford could be sentenced later this month.
The teenager was driving a van the wrong way down the M606 on 13 June when he collided head-on with a taxi.
Taxi driver Sohail Ali, 28, his passenger Simon McHugh, 49, and van passenger Kyden Leadbeater, 18, died.
The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared via video link at a hearing at Bradford Crown Court.
He indicated last month during a hearing before the city's youth court that he admitted three charges of causing death by dangerous driving.
At Monday's hearing, the teenager's lawyer, Peter Moulson QC, said a pre-sentence report from the youth offending team could be ready in two weeks.
He added that the sentence hearing was expected to be "a highly sensitive and delicate matter".
The Recorder of Bradford, Judge Richard Mansell QC, said the next hearing would take place on 30 August.
The van was being pursued by police shortly before it took a wrong turn onto the motorway.
West Yorkshire Police referred itself to the police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in connection with the crash.
