Hebden Bridge fire: Homes evacuated after restaurant blaze
Homes have been evacuated after a huge fire broke out at a restaurant in a former Victorian mill in Hebden Bridge.
About 80 firefighters have been tackling the blaze at La Perla restaurant in Burlees House which started at about 02:00 BST.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had spread to adjoining offices and 12 people had been evacuated from nearby houses due to heavy smoke.
Nobody is believed to have been in the building during the fire, it added.
Several small businesses based in the grade-II listed building on Hangingroyd Lane are believed to have been impacted by the blaze.
Calderdale councillor Sarah Courtney said it was "devastating" for business owners.
"This building was a really important part of the local economy and we'll be doing what we can to support them."
Ms Courtney, who lives near the former mill, said she was woken in the early hours by the smoke.
"At first I thought my house was on fire because there was smoke everywhere outside.
"The building has been really badly damaged."
The town hall has been opened for those affected by the blaze and council officers and wardens are providing help in the area.
Calderdale Council said several road closures were in place and asked people to avoid the town centre "until further notice".
Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker said he was "sad to see this iconic mill go up in flames".
The Town Centre is currently closed off and people living in the town centre of Hebden Bridge are advised to keep windows and doors closed
Gas and electrical engineers are at the scene and people in the area are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to the heavy smoke.
At the height of the blaze, 10 fire engines were in attendance along with the aerial appliance and command unit.
The fire service said six appliances remained at the scene.
It said crews had managed to save buildings on either side of the fire.
