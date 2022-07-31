Driver killed after car crashes into wall in Bradford

The Audi had been travelling along Dryden Street away from Shipley Airedale Road

A 24-year-old man has been killed after his car crashed into a wall.

He was driving an Audi SQ5 which struck the wall on Dryden Street in Bradford at about 23:30 BST on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.

A male passenger is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and another man who was in the back of the car was also injured.

Officers have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

