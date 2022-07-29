Paul Ingham: Wakefield man jailed for 22 years for child sex offences
- Published
A Wakefield man has been jailed for 22 years for child sex offences spanning more than a decade.
Paul Ingham, 63, of St Catherine Street in Agbrigg, was found guilty of offences involving two child victims over a 12-year period.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Ingham was a "dangerous, predatory man and deserves to be behind bars".
The offences occurred between 2004 and 2016. He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.
Ingham was found guilty of 12 sex offences including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual touching of a child and rape of a girl aged under 13.
He was also given a restraining order and a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.
Det Sgt Heather Brady, of Wakefield District Child Safeguarding, praised the victims for their "immense bravery in reporting such horrendous abuse".
She said: "The sentence that Ingham has been given reflects the extent and sustained nature of his offending. He is a dangerous, predatory man and deserves to be behind bars."
