Three arrests in Bradford in child sex abuse investigation
- Published
Three men have been arrested as part of an investigation into child sex abuse alleged to have taken place more than 20 years ago.
West Yorkshire Police said the three, aged between 40 and 66, were arrested in Bradford.
All were interviewed and released under investigation, said the force.
The allegations relate to offences reported to have occurred in the district between 1999 and 2002 involving one victim.
Det Ch Insp Al Weekes said: "This investigation demonstrates the force's ongoing commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children."
