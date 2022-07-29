Euro 2022: Leeds United delay Cagliari kick-off to avoid final clash
Leeds United have changed the kick-off time for Sunday's final pre-season friendly against Cagliari to allow fans to watch the Women's Euro 2022 final.
The match will start at 18:45 BST, 45 minutes later than originally planned.
The England Women's European Championship final against Germany gets underway at 17:00 BST at Wembley.
The club said the final is a "momentous occasion in the history of our country" and will be shown in the fan zone and on all concourses around Elland Road.
A spokesperson for Leeds United said the club is "exceptionally proud of the effort and fantastic football on display from the Lionesses".
