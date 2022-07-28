RSPCA inspector cares for only surviving puppy of litter dumped in bin bag
- Published
An RSPCA inspector has been hand-rearing a puppy after 10 of its littermates died after being dumped in a tied-up black bin bag.
The animals were abandoned in woodland in Halifax hours after being born.
Sara Jordan from the charity has spent the past five weeks caring for Tippy, the only surviving dog.
She said she has never before seen as many animals being rejected in such "callous" ways, but that looking after pets like Tippy "keeps me going".
Ms Jordan said 10 of the litter died after they were found and added: "I don't think I have ever seen so many puppies coming into our care and so many animals being abandoned in pretty callous ways.
"It seems to be getting worse every year and the statistics will show that it's getting worse every year but out on the ground it feels it. It's hard but it gives us something to keep fighting for and it keeps me going."
Staff working at the charity's call centre in Barnsley said they are overwhelmed.
The rise in abandoned animals is thought to be down to an increase in pet ownership during the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.
Suzy O'Brien, an RSPCA call handler, said: "There have been increasing neglect and beating cases that have been coming through.
"There's days when I log off and I'm just at the point of tears. We get some really brutal calls but I wouldn't not want to be here and do this job."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.