Eileen Barrott death: Husband found guilty of wife's murder
- Published
A man who went on the run after killing his wife at their home in Leeds has been found guilty of her murder.
Police were called to the couple's home on 15 August 2021 after nurse Eileen Barrott, 50, was found seriously hurt.
A manhunt was launched after her husband, Mark Barrott, 55, fled to Scotland. He was arrested at a monastery near Elgin on 19 August.
Barrott admitted the manslaughter of his wife, but was found guilty of her murder by a jury at Leeds Crown Court.
Mrs Barrott, who worked as a nurse at St James's Hospital in Leeds, was discovered by her son at the family home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor.
She was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Det Ch Insp Vanessa Rolfe, from West Yorkshire Police's homicide team, said: "We welcome the verdict of murder given by the jury today and feel this does accurately reflect the circumstances of this offence and the brutal attack on Eileen.
"We hope that Barrott's conviction for murder will provide at least some small measure of comfort to Eileen's family and to all those who loved her."
Barrott was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on 8 August 2022.
