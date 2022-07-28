Malakye Hall: Bradford driver charged over death of seven-year-old boy
- Published
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old boy who was knocked down and killed in West Yorkshire almost two years ago.
Malakye Hall died following a collision on Manchester Road in Bradford on 11 August 2020, police said.
Mohsin Hussain, 31, of Carlisle Terrace, has been charged with causing death by driving while uninsured.
He has been bailed and is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on 9 September, West Yorkshire Police said.
Malakye Hall's mother, Wendy Hall, 33, was jailed for four-and-a-half years in August 2021 after admitting neglect and other offences.
Bradford Crown Court heard she had left Malakye at home in Bradford while she went to see her partner.
The court was told the boy got out of the locked house and was then involved in the collision.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.