Jo Cox: Record number turns out for ride in memory of murdered MP
- Published
A record number of cyclists has set off on the annual West Yorkshire to London ride in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox.
The Batley and Spen MP was killed in Birstall on 16 June 2016. Thomas Mair was later convicted of her murder.
Organisers said 75 riders aged from 18 to 76 were taking part in this year's 288-mile (463 km) Jo Cox Way ride, which is now in its seventh year.
The late Labour MP's parents said they were "truly amazed" at the number of cyclists taking part.
Riders set off from the Princess Mary Stadium in Cleckheaton heading to Buxton in Derbyshire on the first leg of the event.
Organisers said the group planned to arrive in London on Sunday 31 July, with further overnight stops in Market Bosworth in Leicestershire, Milton Keynes and Uxbridge.
The ride, which raises funds for the Jo Cox Foundation, was started in 2016 by North Yorkshire businessman and keen cyclist Sarfraz Mian.
Mr Mian said it was "fantastic" the event's seventh year had attracted "more riders than ever".
"Some are taking part for the first time. Some are experienced cyclists who'll help them along as we cycle from the place Jo loved most to where she worked, in London," he said.
Mr Mian said all the places for the ride were filled, but he expected more cyclists to register and join "for a day or part of a day" on each of the five legs.
'Fairness, respect, cohesion'
Kim Leadbeater MP, who was elected to represent her sister's former constituency last year and has taken part in every ride since 2016, said it was "brilliant" to see people's commitment to making a difference had "grown stronger".
"Cyclists are joining together again to celebrate the fact we have 'far more in common than that which divides us' - words from Jo's maiden speech in Parliament", she said.
Ms Cox's parents, Jean and Gordon Leadbeater, said the event had seemed to go "from strength to strength".
They said: "It encapsulates totally Jo's principles of fairness, respect and community cohesion.
"We cannot think of a better way to showcase her 'more in common' values."
