Missing Filey cat found after mysterious 85-mile journey
- Published
A kitten which went missing from home has been reunited with its owners after mysteriously turning up 85 miles (135km) away.
Loki disappeared from Filey in early July and was not seen again until being found in Bradford a week later.
RSPCA inspectors say they cannot be sure how she made the journey, but think she may have snuck into a car or escaped after being snatched.
Loki's owners said they were "overjoyed" to have her back.
RSPCA inspector Adam Dickinson said: "I don't think we'll ever find out how Loki managed to get to Bradford to be honest.
"We just don't know whether someone has taken her and then let her out in the city. But the main thing is she is back with her owners, unharmed and doing well."
After walking into a house in Bradford on 8 July the RSPCA helped trace Loki's owner, Claire Harrison, through the cat's microchip.
Ms Harrison and her children Ben, 10, and George, six, have now bought a collar for Loki that allows them to track her location.
An RSPCA spokesman said the incident highlights the importance of microchipping pets and keeping the details on the database up to date.
