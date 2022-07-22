Halifax: Spilled chicken carcasses cleaned from road
Hundreds of dead chickens had to be cleaned from a road in West Yorkshire after falling from a lorry.
The poultry was seen in a trail between Keighley and Halifax, along New Bank towards North Bridge, at about 14:00 BST on Wednesday.
Calderdale Council said it had sent vans and a sweeper to clean the road after the incident.
The chickens were being transported by Omega Proteins, a pet food ingredient supplier, who helped in the clean-up.
Jessica Westbury, 18, from Halifax, said the carcasses were "just sprawled all over, some had been run over too".
"People had seen them as far back as Chain Bar on the M606 too," she added.
A spokesman for Calderdale Council said: "Following reports of chicken carcasses and other debris on New Bank Road near Halifax, our teams attended the site with vans and a sweeper and carried out a thorough clean of the road.
"They were joined by staff from Omega Proteins who assisted with the process of clearing the remaining carcasses."
A spokesperson for Omega Proteins said it was investigating the incident.
