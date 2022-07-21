Sowerby Bridge: Bus driver cleared over pedestrian death
A bus driver arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a pedestrian was hit and killed has been released without charge.
A 25-year-old man was struck as he walked along Burnley Road in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, at about 17:00 BST on Friday 3 June.
The driver was initially detained on suspicion of being over the limit.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a "full investigation" had been completed.
