M1 crash: Woman dies as HGV and campervan collide near Garforth
- Published
A lorry driver has been arrested after woman was killed in a motorway crash involving a camper van and an HGV.
The collision happened near junction 47 of the M1 at Garforth, West Yorkshire at about 15:30 BST on Wednesday.
A 63-year-old woman in the camper van died at the scene and a man, who was also in the camper van, suffered serious leg injuries, police said.
A 54-year-old man, who was driving the HGV, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has since been released pending further enquiries, West Yorkshire Police said.
The northbound carriageway was closed following the crash and did not fully reopen for more than eight hours.
The force's Major Collision Enquiry Team has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.