Family tribute to biker killed in West Yorkshire motorway crash
- Published
A family has paid tribute to a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a van near a West Yorkshire motorway.
Michael Holtom, 36, died when his bike collided with a van on a slip road onto the M62 near Rishworth on Saturday morning.
His family described the father of three as a "a loveable, fun, caring man".
The 31-year-old driver of the van was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has been released under investigation, West Yorkshire Police said.
Mr Holtom's family said: "No words can express the heartache we as a family are going through.
"He was a wonderful amazing loving husband and father to three beautiful children.
"Mikey was a loveable, fun, caring man and lived life to the fullest. He would do anything for anybody.
"We will all miss your cheeky smile and big warm hugs.
"Life will never be the same without you. You're always in our hearts and minds and we love you forever and ever."
Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident which took place at the A672 junction with the entry slip road at Junction 22 at around 07:30 BST on 16 July.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.