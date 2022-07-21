Keighley: Referendum on future of North Street's green space
People divided over the future use of a market town's public green space are to help decide its potential fate.
Residents of Keighley, West Yorkshire, are to vote later on whether a new multimillion-pound health hub should be built in the town centre.
MP Robbie Moore said the North Street site should remain green as "respite for people and wildlife".
But the council said money to demolish a college building on the site had been dependent on the site being developed.
Those in favour of the hub said it would help reduce health inequalities in the area, and pointed out that the site had, until recently, been taken up by buildings.
But Conservative Mr Moore said there were already "numerous brownfield sites ready for development" in the town.
A debate about the scheme at a Bradford Council meeting in June saw opponents to the plan escorted out of the council chamber by security, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Bradford Council's leader said protesters had behaved in a way "unlike anything we've seen before in a council meeting."
A total of 45 polling stations are due to open between 16:00 BST and 21:00 BST on Thursday for people to cast their ballot in the non-binding vote, Keighley Town Council said.
The questions to be asked are:
- Do you want a health and wellbeing Hub in Keighley?
- Do you want a health and wellbeing Hub on the vacant land at the corner of North Street and Cavendish Street?
- Should the vacant land at the corner of North Street and Cavendish Street be recognised as a Public Open Space?
Mr Moore said he had raised the issue in Parliament and was "delighted" Levelling Up and Communities Minister Stuart Andrew had joined him in calling on Bradford Council to "listen to our town".
The referendum was a "unique opportunity for the people of Keighley a chance to have their say", he said.
Keighley Town Council said the vote count would follow the close of polling and the result would be publicised.
