Bradford: Moors closed to public over fire risk
- Published
Large areas of moorland in West Yorkshire have been closed to the public to reduce the risk of wildfires.
Bradford Council said the right to roam across open land in parts of the district has been removed until further notice.
It said the restrictions do not apply to public rights of way and roads.
But the local authority warned that despite the temperature starting to fall, there is still a "very high risk" of fires breaking out.
Public access to roam across land on Addingham, Bingley, Stanbury, Keighley, Oxenhope and Thornton moors has been withdrawn.
Bradford Council also warned that BBQs, fires, fireworks and sky lanterns are banned on all moorland and their use can lead to a fine or prison sentence.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.