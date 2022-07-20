Wakefield: Teenage cyclist Lewis Smith dies after crash
A teenage cyclist has died following a crash with a stationary car near Pontefract.
Lewis Smith, 17, from Wakefield, died in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in the accident on 13 July, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force said he was involved in a crash with a red Fiat 500 on Station Road, Hemsworth.
In a tribute, his family said Mr Smith "lived to ride and race his bike" and that they were devastated by his death.
Mr Smith's family said: "We'd like to thank all the emergency services, the staff at Leeds General Infirmary, and in particular the local residents who tried to help Lewis at the scene.
"We're devastated by the loss of our son Lewis, he was a young man who lived to ride and race his bike, it was his life."
