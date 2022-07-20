Forward Leeds: Watchdog praises Leeds drug and alcohol care ervice
A service helping people experiencing difficulties with drugs and alcohol has been given an "outstanding" rating by a watchdog.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said staff at Forward Leeds always went the "extra mile" to support clients.
When inspected, the group was dealing with more than 3,500 people.
Leeds City Council said the organisation played a "vital role" in helping people's recovery from drug and alcohol use.
Forward Leeds operates from hubs in the Seacroft, Armley and Kirkgate areas of the city and at its previous inspection in 2019 was given a "good" rating.
Salma Arif, Leeds City Council executive member for public health, said drug and alcohol use posed a "significant challenge" to individuals and communities in the city.
"Forward Leeds play a vital role in addressing those challenges, helping individuals achieve and sustain recovery from drug and alcohol use," she added.
Ms Arif said she hoped the CQC's rating would give people struggling the "confidence to seek support".
'Amazing staff'
The CQC said the service, which was inspected in May, was easy to access and staff treated people with "compassion and kindness and respect".
"Feedback from people who used the service was overwhelmingly positive and we were told that staff always go the extra mile to support clients," inspectors added.
A former user of the service, Mathew Sharp said the organisation's support had been "remarkable" during his recovery.
"They are always there for you," he said.
Forward Leeds director Lee Wilson said the rating was "fantastic news".
"If the report highlights one thing above anything else, it's that we are a caring service whose staff always do the best for the people they support," he said.
