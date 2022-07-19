Mr Rossi: Playground honour after Leeds ice cream man's death
- Published
A toy ice cream van will be installed at a playground in honour of a well-known ice cream seller.
Vittorio Di Mascio, known as Mr Rossi, had worked in the Pudsey and Bramley areas of Leeds for about 50 years.
After his death in January hundreds of customers paid tribute to him and a campaign was launched to create a piece of playground equipment in his memory.
Councillors have now agreed to fund the model of a Rossi's Ices van to be sited in Bramley Park.
Bramley councillor Kevin Ritchie said: "It's a nice tribute to Mr Rossi, who was well-loved in the community."
He said the idea for the tribute came from a fundraising campaign launched by residents.
The equipment and work to install it is set to cost £10,506, funded by the council's Inner West Community Wellbeing Fund.
'Pudsey legend'
Mr Di Mascio served ice cream across the city from a yellow and white Bedford CF van.
Hundreds of people paid tribute to him on social media following his death.
Among them was Conservative MP for Pudsey Stuart Andrew, who said: "So sorry to hear the news that local Pudsey legend Mr Rossi has passed away."
Funding for the playground equipment was approved at a council meeting on July 13.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.