West Yorkshire officers awarded for bravery tackling knifeman
- Published
Two police officers who "courageously" tackled a knife-wielding man as he threatened bus passengers in Leeds have won an award for their bravery.
PC Tom Swift and PC Mike Watkins were called to the incident on the number 75 bus in the Holbeck area in December.
After a struggle the West Yorkshire officers wrestled the man off the vehicle and were able to arrest him.
The duo were named regional winners at the National Police Bravery Awards for their actions.
Chief Constable John Robins said the officers were "worthy recipients", describing their actions as "in the very best traditions of policing".
"Their first instinct was to protect the lives of the passengers on the bus," he said.
"They showed no concern for their own safety as they attempted to disarm the man in what was a highly dangerous situation."
West Yorkshire Police said the officers arrived at the scene on 21 December, and "immediately boarded the bus without backup".
When they told the man to drop his weapon he started swinging the blade and advancing towards them.
Despite using a Taser, baton and incapacitant spray he still did not drop the weapon and a "melee" spilled onto the street" before the officers were able to wrestle him to the ground.
As well as receiving the accolade at from the Police Federation in London on Thursday, the officers were also awarded at West Yorkshire Police's own ceremony in June.
