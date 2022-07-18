Sebastian Kalinowksi: Murder accused accepted proposal from son's killer
A mother accused of murdering her teenage son accepted a marriage proposal from his killer while they were both in prison, jurors have heard.
Andrzej Latoszewski wrote to partner Agnieszka Kalinowska, asking her to marry him as they awaited trial at Leeds Crown Court.
Sebastian Kalinowksi died from organ failure in August 2021 after months of abuse at their Huddersfield home.
The pair deny the 15-year-old's murder. Mr Latoszewski admits manslaughter.
The letters between the lovers were read out during their trial on Monday morning.
"Yes, yes, yes," Ms Kalinowska wrote back to the proposal, adding she would marry her partner "anywhere".
"Even in a tracksuit. I don't need a wedding dress," she said.
'I am yours forever'
Ms Kalinowska said the letters sent from prison were "magical" and a distraction from being locked in a single cell for 22 hours each day.
Jason Pitter QC, prosecuting, read out a Polish to English translation of the notes, which were adorned with love hearts and emojis.
In them, Ms Kalinowska wrote how the letters helped lift her mood as she expressed a desire to keep in touch with her son's killer.
"Too many beautiful moments we've lived through. Too many years together to be forgotten," she wrote.
"Each night I go to sleep and I look at the sky know you are somewhere far away. Keep your head up, be strong.
"Remember you've got me. I am yours forever."
She added she "loved" him and agreed to a marriage request, before signing the letters with her prisoner number, the jury heard.
Earlier in the trial the jury watched CCTV footage from inside the Leeds Road house, which showed the boy being subjected to regular beatings.
In one video, he was shown being whipped with a cable.
Sebastian died from multiple organ failure as a result of sepsis, brought on by a number of broken ribs.
The trial continues.
