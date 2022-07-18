Ardsley Reservoir: Body found in search for missing man
A body has been found in a reservoir following a search for a missing man seen entering the water on Saturday.
Rescuers were called to Ardsley Reservoir between Wakefield and Leeds at 17:30 BST to reports that a man had got into difficulty in the water.
A 50-year-old man from the local area was found in the water on Sunday afternoon, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force added his death was being treated as non-suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.
Det Insp Phil Hughes of Leeds CID said: "This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life. Specially-trained officers are supporting his family at this difficult time.
"This incident serves as a timely reminder about the dangers of swimming in open water.
"The weather is due to get hotter this week, I would urge people to not enter or swim in reservoirs or open waters."
