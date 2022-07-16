M62 crash: Motorcyclist dies and van driver arrested
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a van on an M62 slip road in West Yorkshire.
The crash happened near the M62's summit at the junction of the A672 for Rishworth, Calderdale, at about 07:35 BST.
Emergency services attended to the motorcyclist, 36, but he died at the scene.
The driver of the white Mercedes van, 31, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He remains in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force said the bike involved was a black Royal Enfield Himalayan motorbike and has asked for witnesses to get in touch.
National Highways said the eastbound exit and entry slip roads of junction 22 were closed to allow collision investigation work to take place.
