Wigglesworth crash: Man arrested after biker killed in collision

B6478 near WigglesworthGoogle
The two bikers were riding together when one of them collided with a car on the B6478 near Wigglesworth

A motorcyclist has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after another biker died in a collision with a car.

The man, in his 40s, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, which happened on the B6478 near Wigglesworth at about 17:00 BST on Thursday.

A 22-year-old man, who was also held on suspicion of drug driving, remains in custody, North Yorkshire Police said.

The force has appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

A police spokesperson said both bikers had been riding together towards Tosside when one collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction.

