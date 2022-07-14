Kian Tordoff: Teenager convicted of Bradford stabbing murder
- Published
A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a 19-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Bradford.
Kian Tordoff died after suffering serious stab injuries in an attack in John Street on 10 October 2021.
Sheryar Khan, 17, who can now be named for the first time after a judge lifted an anonymity order, was convicted after a trial at Bradford Crown Court.
Two men including Khan's older brother, Arbaz Khan, 22, were found guilty of manslaughter and unlawful wounding.
Sheryar Khan, of Yew Tree Avenue, Bradford, carried out the killing when he was 16.
Following the unanimous guilty verdicts by a jury on Thursday, he was also convicted of wounding another victim, Matthew Page, also known as Matthew Lowther, who suffered life-threatening injuries.
During the trial, jurors heard how Mr Tordoff was stabbed to death in the early hours during a large scale disturbance in the city centre.
He suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, chest, hip and back, damaging his lung and severing his main artery. He died from major blood loss as a result.
A pathologist also found evidence of defensive wounds to his hand and arm where he tried to protect himself, the court heard.
Arbaz Khan, also of Yew Tree Avenue, was cleared on a joint enterprise murder allegation but convicted of manslaughter and unlawful wounding.
Mohammed Adil Hussain, 18, of Kite Mews, Bradford, was also acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter and unlawful wounding.
All three have been remanded into custody and due to be sentenced on Friday.
Three other men Aizaz Khan, 27, of Yew Tree Avenue, Amaad Shakiel, 20, of Leaventhorpe Lane, Bradford, and Adam Qayum, 23, of Avenel Road, Bradford, were all cleared of murder, manslaughter and wounding charges.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.