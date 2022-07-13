Bus strike: Yorkshire Arriva drivers suspend action for pay deal negotiations
Strike action by Arriva bus workers in parts of Yorkshire is to be suspended from Friday as negotiations begin on "a new substantial" pay offer.
The Unite union said they would halt the walkout as "an act of good faith".
More than 300 buses were taken off the road on 6 June. Services resumed on 1 July but staff took action again on Wednesday after they rejected an offer.
Arriva UK Bus has been approached for a comment. It previously said a "fair and generous offer" had been put forward.
In a statement, Unite said it had "received assurances... that a new substantial offer, which could be sufficient to resolve the dispute, was being prepared".
"Negotiations will begin on Friday," a spokesperson said.
Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: "As an act of good faith Unite will suspend strike action from this Friday. This should give sufficient space and time for a new offer to be negotiated."
The latest walkout this week was triggered after just over 53% of staff who took part in the ballot voted to reject the most recent pay offer.
The strike affected 132 routes across West Yorkshire as well as parts of North, South and East Yorkshire.
