Abi Fisher: Husband in court charged with murder of teacher
- Published
The husband of a teacher whose body was found in undergrowth after she went missing has appeared in court charged with her murder.
The body of Abi Fisher, 29, from Castleford was discovered off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, on Sunday.
Describing her as a "beautiful angel", her family promised to bring up her baby daughter "the way you would".
Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street in Castleford, was remanded in custody at Leeds Magistrates' Court
Mr Fisher, who spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, did not enter a plea.
He is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 14 July.
'Utterly devastated'
Primary school teacher Ms Fisher disappeared on Friday evening before her body was discovered near the rural road on Sunday morning.
West Yorkshire Police released a tribute on behalf of the family of Ms Fisher, formerly Richardson, following the court hearing.
It said: "Our beautiful Abi. Words cannot describe how utterly devastated we are at the loss of you. We miss you dearly.
"We promise to make you proud every single day, and will continue to bring up your amazing little baby girl the way you would.
"Heaven may have gained an angel but we have lost you and that for us seems like the most unjust act to happen.
"We as a family would like to thank every single person who showed enough heart and love to look for our precious angel. Words will never describe how much this means.
"For now our beautiful angel. We love you so much."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.