Somaiya Begum: Bradford man in court accused of murdering niece
- Published
The uncle of a woman found dead ten days after she went missing is to stand trial charged with her murder.
The body of Somaiya Begum, 20, was discovered in Fitzwilliam Street, Bradford, on Wednesday. She was last seen alive at her home on 25 June.
On Tuesday, her uncle Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, of Thornbury Road, Bradford, appeared at Bradford Crown Court in connection with her death.
He has been remanded in custody to stand trial on 20 February 2023.
During the hearing it was indicated that other defendants may be charged in relation to the case.
An 81-year-old woman who was previously arrested in connection with Ms Begum's death has since been released on bail.
