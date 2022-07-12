Yorkshire Cricket Club bowler Mike Cowan dies aged 89
- Published
Former Yorkshire bowler Mike Cowan has died aged 89, the club has announced.
Cowan, from Leeds, played for the side between 1953 and 1962, taking 276 wickets in 99 matches and helping to win three County Championships.
A club spokesperson said: "The thoughts of everyone at The Yorkshire County Cricket Club are with Mike's family and friends at this difficult time."
A minute's silence was held by players before today's match between Yorkshire and Surrey in Scarborough.
