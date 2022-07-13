Missing puppy rescued from well by firefighters
- Published
A missing puppy has been rescued from a well by firefighters and reunited with her owners.
The pup, whose cries were heard by a resident, was stuck 10ft (3m) down the well in Cleckheaton when crews were called to her aid on Sunday.
She was pulled out by a firefighter who was lowered down on a rope system.
Rich Hawley, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue station manager, said she was unharmed but muddy and "extremely glad to be cuddled by her owner".
