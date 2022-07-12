Sebastian Kalinowski: Murder accused scared of partner, court told
A mother accused of murdering her son would have "slept with him on the street" if she thought he was going to die at the hands of her partner, a court has heard
Agnieszka Kalinowska claimed she was scared of Andrzej Latoszewski, who she lived with in Huddersfield.
Mr Latoszewski has admitted the manslaughter of Sebastian Kalinowski, 15, who died in August 2021 as a result of untreated rib fractures.
Both defendants deny murder.
Giving evidence at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, Ms Kalinowska said Mr Latoszewski left her feeling unsafe and she lied to the police following Sebastian's death to not upset him.
She also denied a prosecution claim that an ambulance was not called for more than two hours following Sebastian's death because the couple were concocting a story to cover up their abuse of the teenager.
CCTV shown to jurors earlier in the trial featured months of the alleged abuse, with Mr Latoszewski hitting and kicking the boy.
Jason Pitter QC, prosecuting, asked Ms Kalinowska if she knew her son, who came to the UK from Poland in October 2020, was in danger, why did she not ask Sebastian's father to allow him to fly back to his home country.
"If I had known it would end in such [tragedy], I would have slept with him on the street," she said.
She claimed Sebastian's father did not want him to return to Poland, adding: "He wanted to give him to an institution, he didn't want him."
Video evidence shown to the court revealed Sebastian staggering around his bedroom, around 90 minutes before he was found unconscious.
Ms Kalinowska was seen throwing her son to the ground, Mr Pitter said.
"If you really cared about Sebastian you should have done something at this point to help him or call medical assistance. Do you accept that?" he asked the defendant.
"Yes, now I do agree with that, but I wasn't aware that his condition was so bad," she added.
Ms Kalinowska also denies a count of manslaughter.
The trial continues.
